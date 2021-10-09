Blue Bombers fend off Edmonton Elks 30-3

Send this page to someone via email

Andrew Harris ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers extended their win streak to six games with a 30-3 rout of the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

It was the 27th time in his 11-year career that the Winnipeg-born Harris has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. He scored both his TDs in the fourth quarter.

Edmonton QB Trevor Harris, making his first start after missing two games with a neck injury, was 9 of 22 for 87 yards and no picks.

He was replaced by Taylor Cornelius about three minutes into the fourth quarter, who went 6 of 13 for 47 yards and one interception.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 207 yards with one 16-yard TD toss to Nic Demski and one interception.

Winnipeg has now won 16 of its past 17 games at IG Field, with 27,388 fans taking in Friday’s game.

The Bombers boosted their CFL-leading record to 8-1, while the Elks suffered their fourth straight loss and fell to 2-6.

Both teams will go back at it on Oct. 15, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

(The Canadian Press)