Calgary police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman on LRT platform

Calgary police are searching for a man they believe sexually assaulted a women downtown last month.

According to investigators, the woman was standing with a group of other people at an LRT station on 3 Street S.W., at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, when the man approached them, shouting obscenities.

The man then reportedly approached the woman, sexually assaulted her and then walked away.

The man is described as being about 5’9″ tall, aged 25 to 30 years old, with a heavy build and goatee.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt with a white logo on the front and back, jeans and black Converse-style shoes with white soles.

“We take these incidents very seriously and encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact us, no matter when the incident occurred,” Calgary police said in a news release.

“There are no time restrictions in Canada on how long police have to lay charges after a criminal offence occurs.”

Police also said anyone who has been a victim of a sexual assault can seek medical attention without police involvement through the Calgary Sexual Assault Response Team.

“People can access medical care up to four days after a sexual assault occurs and will receive confidential care and counselling support,” CPS said.

“Medical staff will collect and preserve key physical evidence from victims which is then stored for up to one year and only provided to police if and when the victim decides to report the assault.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.