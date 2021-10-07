Menu

Crime

Calgary police release surveillance video in hopes of identifying sexual assault suspect

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 2:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police release video of sexual assault suspect' Calgary police release video of sexual assault suspect
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary police have released a video in a sexual assault investigation in the hopes someone will be able to identify the suspect.

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected wanted in a sexual assault investigation involving a youth.

At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, police said a female youth was waiting for a bus at the Calgary Transit terminal located at 11900 Country Village Link N.E.

While waiting for the bus, the girl was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Police said the man began to talk to the girl and asked where she was headed. After a short interaction, police say the man sat down beside the victim and touched her inappropriately.

The girl then left the transit shelter to catch her bus, according to police. However, the man followed the girl onto the bus and sat down next to her where its alleged the man sexually assaulted the youth.

While the bus was still sitting idle, police said the transit driver noticed something was off between the pair. The driver intervened and the suspect eventually left the bus. He was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle, while carrying three shopping bags.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video and CCTV images of the man getting on the bus in hopes someone can identify him.

The suspect is described as between five foot 10 and five foot 11 tall, about 35 years old with a medium, muscular build. Police said he was wearing a collared long-sleeved shirt at the time. He had a noticeable scar or scab above his left eyebrow, and black hair that was short on both sides, longer on top and made a V formation at the back of his head.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021.
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021. Supplied, Calgary police
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021.
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021. Supplied, Calgary police
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021.
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021. Supplied, Calgary police
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021.
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021. Supplied, Calgary police
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021.
Calgary police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation. Police say the incident occurred in the Country Hills Village community on Aug. 17, 2021. Supplied, Calgary police
