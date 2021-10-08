Saskatchewan reports another big jump in COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan saw another big jump in COVID-19 numbers on Friday with 576 new cases.

It’s the third-highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases rose to 4,692, up 40.9 per cent from Sept. 8.

Saskatoon reported the most new cases (146), followed by the north-west zone (102) and Regina (58).

Nearly one in five of the new cases — 19.8 per cent — were in fully vaccinated people.

Another 147 cases were in children under the age of 12 who cannot be vaccinated.

It brings the overall case total in the province to 71,034, an increase of 24.1 per cent from 30 days ago.

The number of hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day.

Health officials said 343 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 71 of whom were in intensive care.

Of those, 261 patients — 76 per cent — were not fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations are up 89.5 per cent from 30 days ago.

The province reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, raising the death toll to 741.

All four deaths were people aged 80 and older.

Officials said there have been 65,601 recoveries from COVID-19, with 445 reported on Friday.

