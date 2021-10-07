Menu

Global News at 5 Regina
October 7 2021 7:46pm
00:35

Scott Moe goes off on conspiracy theorists alleging he’s trying to steal their cows

WATCH: The premier of Saskatchewan addressed rumours on Thursday that him and the health minister are capable for seizing people cows after signing an emergency order in September.

