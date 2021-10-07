Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 7 2021 9:06pm
01:46

Saskatchewan ordering more rapid testing kits, may look for other options as demand grows

Many parents are eager to get rapid test kits for their kids at home who still can’t be vaccinated; but with such high demand, many are waiting for a kit.

Advertisement

Video Home