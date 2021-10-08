Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Civil rights lawyer wants Quebec permit system for family doctors declared unconstitutional

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2021 3:09 pm
The move comes after Health Minister Christian Dube recently reduced the number of new family doctors who are allowed to practise in Montreal and increased the number who can practise in nearby suburbs. View image in full screen
The move comes after Health Minister Christian Dube recently reduced the number of new family doctors who are allowed to practise in Montreal and increased the number who can practise in nearby suburbs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thomas Kienzle

Montreal-based civil rights lawyer Julius Grey says he will ask a judge to suspend Quebec’s system for determining how many family doctors can practise in a specific region.

The move comes after Health Minister Christian Dubé recently reduced the number of new family doctors who are allowed to practise in Montreal and increased the number who can practise in nearby suburbs.

Grey told reporters today the system is unconstitutional and he plans to file a court challenge next week to have the placement system suspended.

Read more: Quebec professional orders should get tough with members as vaccination deadline nears: Dubé

Dr. Mark Roper, a Montreal family doctor and the director of the primary care division at the McGill University Health Centre’s department of family medicine, says nearly 650,000 people in the city don’t have a family doctor, more than in any other region of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the government’s permit system underestimates the number of family doctors needed in Montreal and puts people’s health at risk.

The Opposition Liberals have described Dubé’s decision as political interference, which routed doctors from areas represented by the Liberals to those represented by the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party. Dubé denies the charge.

Click to play video: 'Inside an ICU of a Montreal hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic' Inside an ICU of a Montreal hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic
Inside an ICU of a Montreal hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Christian Dube tagQuebec healthcare tagquebec doctors tagJulius Grey tagMontreal doctors tagQuebec health network tagMontreal suburbs tagFamily doctors in Quebec tagMark Roper tagMontreal family doctors tagMontreal medical system tagQuebec family doctors waiting list tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers