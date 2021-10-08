All TransLink employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 29

TransLink says all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must be able to provide proof of full vaccination by Nov. 29.

This policy applies to all employees of TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus Company, BC Rapid Transit Company and Transit Police, the company said in a release Friday.

“We know vaccination is our best shield against this virus and implementing this policy is an important next layer in protecting our employees and customers,” TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in a release. “This decision comes at a critical time, as more people return to transit. It’s vital we do all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

This move comes after other companies such as WorkSafeBC and BC Hydro mandated vaccines for all their employees.

LNG Canada also announced it will require workers at its Kitimat, B.C., project site to be immunized by Nov. 30.

On Wednesday, Ottawa announced members of the federal public service and federally regulated transport sector will need to be vaccinated, and on Tuesday, the B.C. government announced the provincial public service will as well.

Several major private sector employers, including Air Canada, have also implemented vaccine mandates.

TransLink said it will continue to work with employees and unions to further define its mandatory vaccination policy, including providing more information for the small number of employees who may be medically exempt.