What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in Regina

The City of Regina has released its holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day on Monday.
Civic offices will be closed for the day and parking meters will not be in effect.
Waste pick up/facilities
Landfill/Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.
Garbage collection and recycling: All garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.
Transportation services
Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed.
Paratransit service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Read more: Regina executive committee rejects funding request for baseball stadium feasibility study
Cemeteries
Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Recreation facilities
North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public skate: More information on public skate times and prices can be found at the city’s website or The Co-operators Centre website.
Comments