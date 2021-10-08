Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 1:41 pm
Hours for select City of Regina services and facilities will be affected on Monday due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Hours for select City of Regina services and facilities will be affected on Monday due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. File / Global News

The City of Regina has released its holiday schedule for Thanksgiving Day on Monday.

Civic offices will be closed for the day and parking meters will not be in effect.

Read more: What to know about proof of vaccination requirements at Regina facilities

Waste pick up/facilities

Landfill/Yard Waste Depot: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage collection and recycling: All garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.

Transportation services

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Transit Information Centre and RIDELine closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Paratransit service: Operating holiday schedule 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more: Regina executive committee rejects funding request for baseball stadium feasibility study

Cemeteries

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Recreation facilities

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Public skate: More information on public skate times and prices can be found at the city’s website or The Co-operators Centre website.

