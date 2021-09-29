What to know about proof of vaccination requirements at Regina facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has outlined its vaccination verification policy for people 12 and older wanting to access a number of public spaces including city facilities.

The requirements for vaccination proof against COVID-19 or negative COVID-19 test results will be in effect beginning Friday with the Saskatchewan government‘s updated protocol.

Proof of Vaccination

The province has established the following acceptable forms of proof of full vaccination:

Wallet cards received at time of immunization

A printed copy of your MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) or a screenshot of your vaccine certificate (with or without a QR code) saved to your device

An earlier version of your MySaskHealthRecord COVID-19 vaccine certificate

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health

A QR code/MySaskHealthRecord vaccine certificate uploaded to SK Vax Wallet app which will be available free from Google Play or Apple App stores

Official proof of vaccine documents from other provinces may be considered

Chris Holden, Regina city manager, told reporters on Wednesday that they are still encouraging city employees to get vaccinated.

Holden said the city will pay for administrative COVID-19 tests to be administered for employees, however, they will put in a time frame for when they will stop paying for those tests.

“We want to be fair and reasonable to give people enough time to get their shots,” said Holden. “At that point, which is probably somewhere in mid-November, the city will no longer provide tests for employees and they will have to bear the costs themselves.”

Proof of Negative Test

Individuals who do not have proof of vaccination have the option of providing proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from within the last 72 hours.

The government said tests are done at the expense of the individual. A list of locations and labs offering testing services is available on the provincial government’s website.

The city said on Wednesday that self-administered take-home rapid antigen tests, including pictures of negative tests, will not be accepted as valid proof of negative COVID-19 test results.

ID Required

Photo identification will be required from anyone 18 years of age and older. For youth ages 12 to 17, they will also need to show ID unless accompanied by an adult with proof of vaccination and ID.

People 12 to 17 who are visiting a city facility without an adult will be allowed to present photo ID, birth certificate or health services card, according to the city.

Exceptions around proof of vaccination and negative testing requirements will be looked at for some age groups and activities, however, the city encourages the public to find more up-to-date information on this front by visiting their website.

Masks are also required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination or testing status.