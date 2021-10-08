Overpayment scam making the rounds in Kelowna, RCMP warn

Send this page to someone via email

Online sales are rife with scam potential and one of the more popular ones is making the rounds in the Central Okanagan.

RCMP sent out a release warning online buyers of overpayment scams, which occur when a person sells something online and the buyer, as the name implies, overpays.

“The scam is simple: the criminal approaches someone selling an item, often online,” RCMP said in a press release.

“They purchase the goods using a cheque but make it out for more than the amount. The excuse is often that they misunderstood the purchase price, or thought that the shipping would be more. They then ask you to send or give them the balance back.”

The seller will not find out that the cheque is a fake until it is deposited and processed by their bank and then they will be out the money and your items.

RCMP explained fake cheques come in many forms. They can be business or personal cheques, printed to look like legitimate cheques, stolen from a victim of identity fraud, or even a fake money order.

People are advised not to accept cheques for more money than their sale, to only accept cheques from known and reliable buyers, to request cash or e-transfer, and to use a safe online platform for selling items.

If you do fall victim to this kind of scam, report it to your local police, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or Equifax Canada at 1-800-465-7166 or report it to TransUnion Canada (1-877-525-3823).

