COVID-19: New cases in Northumberland County, Kawartha Lakes; HKPR active cases fall to 11

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday morning.

Single new cases were reported in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. However, the overall number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction fell to 11, down from 15 reported on Wednesday (no updates are issued on Thursdays).

The 11 active cases include three in the Kawarthas (down by two), seven in Northumberland County (down by one) and one in Haliburton County (down by one).

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

None active. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital. Resolved cases: 2,377 — an additional six cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,451 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,377 — an additional six cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,451 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 938 — one additional case since Wednesday. There are 519 in the Kawarthas, 365 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

938 — one additional case since Wednesday. There are 519 in the Kawarthas, 365 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County (unchanged). High-risk contacts: 55 — down from 64 reported on Wednesday and 76 on Monday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

55 — down from 64 reported on Wednesday and 76 on Monday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. COVID-19 tests: 231,148 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began.

231,148 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began. Hospitalized cases to date: 90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There is currently one hospitalized case and no cases in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports no COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There is currently one hospitalized case and no cases in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports no COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Friday morning reported no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported no cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story on COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics hosted by the health unit include:

Northumberland County:

Friday, Oct. 8: Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) in Cobourg from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) in Cobourg from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: Baltimore Recreation Centre (23 Community Centre Rd.) in Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baltimore Recreation Centre (23 Community Centre Rd.) in Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Centreton Community Centre (2363 County Rd. 23) in Centreton from noon to 3 p.m.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Saturday, Oct 16:

Drive-thru clinic at the Little Britain/Mariposa Fire Hall (522 Eldon Rd.) in Little Britain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upcoming school vaccination clinics (all open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students, staff, parents, family members and members of the community. No appointments necessary for first and second doses):

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Fenelon Falls Secondary School (66 Lindsay St. in Fenelon Falls) and East Northumberland Secondary School (71 Dundas St. in Brighton)

Fenelon Falls Secondary School (66 Lindsay St. in Fenelon Falls) and East Northumberland Secondary School (71 Dundas St. in Brighton) Wednesday, Oct 13: I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd. in Lindsay) and Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr. in Port Hope)

I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd. in Lindsay) and Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr. in Port Hope) Thursday, Oct 14: Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W. in Lindsay) and Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E. in Cobourg)

Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W. in Lindsay) and Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E. in Cobourg) Monday, Oct. 18: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (260 Angeline St. S. in Lindsay) an St. Mary Catholic Secondary School (1050 Birchwood Trail in Cobourg)

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement