COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 81% of those eligible fully vaccinated; active cases fall to 10

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases continue to decline, according to data released early Monday afternoon.

The lone new case was reported in Haliburton County. The number of active cases overall decreased to 10 from 21 reported on Friday and 27 reported on Wednesday. The active cases include four in the Kawarthas (nine fewer), five in Northumberland County (down by one) and one in Haliburton County (down by one).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other COVID-19 data from the health unit on Monday:

Resolved cases: 2,368 — an additional 11 cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up 97 per cent of the 2,441 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

2,368 — an additional 11 cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up 97 per cent of the 2,441 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant cases : 928 — unchanged since Sept. 27. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

: 928 — unchanged since Sept. 27. There are 510 in the Kawarthas, 364 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts : 76 — down from 221 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 11 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

: 76 — down from 221 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 11 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. COVID-19 tests : 229,683 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 1,106 tests since Friday’s update.

: 229,683 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 1,106 tests since Friday’s update. Hospitalized cases to date : 90 — unchanged since Wednesday. There is currently one hospitalized case in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

: 90 — unchanged since Wednesday. There is currently one hospitalized case in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases:

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of Monday afternoon reports no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction. Since Friday, single cases have been resolved at Langton Public School in Fenelon Falls and at I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay. Two classrooms are no longer closed at Fenelon Falls Secondary School in Fenelon Falls, although no cases were reported.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reports no cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday with the following data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose : 85.5 per cent — up from 84.7 per cent on Sept. 27.

: 85.5 per cent — up from 84.7 per cent on Sept. 27. Two doses (fully vaccinated): 80.7 per cent — up from 80.0 per cent.

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose : 86.0 per cent — up from 85.1 per cent

: 86.0 per cent — up from 85.1 per cent Two doses: 81.4 per cent — up from 80.7 per cent

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Bewdley Community Centre (7060 Lake St.) in Bewdley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru clinic at the Pontypool Fire Hall (287 John St.) in Pontypool from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 16:

Drive-thru clinic at the Little Britain/Mariposa Fire Hall (522 Eldon Rd.) in Little Britain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northumberland County:

Saturday, Oct. 9: Baltimore Recreation Centre (23 Community Centre Rd.) in Baltimore from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haliburton County:

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Haliburton County Youth Wellness Hub (12 Dysart Ave.) in Haliburton from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to those 12 to 25 years of age; call to confirm attendance at 705-457-2727.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

