Send this page to someone via email

Most people have heard of Prairie Harm Reduction, but not everyone is familiar with the work they do.

Located in Saskatoon, it’s Saskatchewan’s only safe consumption site.

The facility is a one-of-a-kind resource, working with people living with additions and complex mental health needs.

Read more: Inspirational leaders Shaping Saskatchewan

Jason Mercredi leads the charge with services that clients need to reintegrate into society.

He says one of the biggest challenges Prairie Harm Reduction is fighting is public misconceptions of what it is they actually do.

“A lot of what we do is helping people on their lifelong journey, which isn’t just a three-month journey, it’s a lifelong journey,” Mercredi said.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we’re working with folks, we have that lifelong commitment to help people get better.”

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Carr speaks with Mercredi about the challenges of running a safe consumption site during an addictions crisis.