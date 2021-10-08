Menu

Crime

Police release footage of woman connected to convenience store robbery in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 10:02 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak to the woman in this still in connection to a recent robbery. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak to the woman in this still in connection to a recent robbery. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police released video of a woman they are looking to speak with in connection with a robbery that occurred in Cambridge early Thursday.

Police say a robbery was reported at a convenience store near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard at around 12:50 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police announce new COVID-19 vaccine policy for members

They say a woman entered the convenience store and demanded money from an employee.

She allegedly assaulted the clerk before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Read more: 2 officers spat on, punched by woman in Waterloo: police

Police describe the suspect as around five feet five inches. She was said to be wearing a scarf covering, a black long-sleeved sweater, and black pants.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagCambridge crime tagCambridge robbery tagChamplain Boulevard Cambridge tagChristopher Drive Cambridge tag

