Police release footage of woman connected to convenience store robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police released video of a woman they are looking to speak with in connection with a robbery that occurred in Cambridge early Thursday.

Police say a robbery was reported at a convenience store near Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard at around 12:50 a.m.

They say a woman entered the convenience store and demanded money from an employee.

UPDATE: Looking to identify and speak with this female in connection to a robbery at convenience store in Cambridge. Anyone with information call police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/6HrZ7bHDsM pic.twitter.com/YBejutsBmU — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 7, 2021

She allegedly assaulted the clerk before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as around five feet five inches. She was said to be wearing a scarf covering, a black long-sleeved sweater, and black pants.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.