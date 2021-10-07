Hamilton hospitals set November vaccination deadlines, HHS reveals measures for non-compliance

Send this page to someone via email

Unpaid leaves of absence and even dismissal are just a couple of disciplinary measures both of Hamilton’s hospital networks are taking with staff and physicians that have yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) president Rob MacIsaac laid out the requirement during a staff town hall with a an effective date of November 30th.

“It is regrettable that we need to do this,” MacIsaac said in his address to staff.

To date, 97 per cent (11,750) of the HHS’ 13,250 staff and physicians have reported their vaccination status with 92 per cent revealing they’ve had two shots of a COVID vaccine.

“This is an appropriate and reasonable start to our approach to vaccinations,” MacIsaac said.

“Frankly, there’s no excuse for not having complied or for not bringing yourself into compliance immediately if you haven’t complied.”

The HHS head went on to say support will be provided to those “procrastinating” or “hesitant” about the potential risks of the shots.

He also called out those who believe in a “manufactured” or “simplistic” legal argument about an individual’s right to not get vaccinated while working in a health facility.

“You need to stop being so self-absorbed and think about your duty to our patients, your fellow workers, and to our community,” said MacIsaac.

Those unable to get vaccinated for health reasons will have to complete an education session on their expectations amid ongoing safety measures and submit to testing twice a week.

Progressive disciplinary measures are set to be implemented by HHS this week which include one, three or five-day suspensions leading to eventual dismissal for non-compliance.

St. Joe’s announced a very similar policy on Wednesday also with a November deadline for staff, physicians, learners, volunteers and contractors.

The agency also warned of “progressive disciplinary action” for non-compliance.

The hospital has not revealed to Global News how many of its roughly 5,000 staff have been vaccinated.

In August, Ontario’s top doctor said the province’s hospitals need only require unvaccinated staff to attend an education session on immunization, leaving stricter consequences in the hands of the hospital networks themselves.

On Thursday, one Ontario hospital took drastic action by firing 57 employees and suspending six for not having met the agency’s vaccine mandate.

Windsor Regional Hospital said 4,155 employees and professional staff complied with the COVID-19 vaccine policy, accounting for 98.5 per cent of the workforce.

Hamilton's 7-day average of COVID cases drops, over 1,600 more vaccinations day over day

Hamilton’s seven-day rolling average number of COVID-19 cases dropped slightly day over day, according to public health. The number sits at 33 after 27 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Of the city’s 242 active cases, over 70 per cent involve residents under the age of 50, with 32 per cent of all active cases tied to people aged 20 through 39.

As of Thursday, the city’s two hospital networks combined have 25 COVID patients with 10 in ICUs. The bulk of those being treated, 16, are at HHS facilities.

Hamilton General has the only unit in the city with an ongoing outbreak, tied to seven staff cases and one patient case. The surge has resulted in one death since it started on Sept. 27.

The city’s public schools make up two-thirds of all reported outbreaks in Hamilton with over 50 per cent of the total COVID cases. As of Wednesday there were 12 locations with 49 total cases.

Overall, Hamilton’s schools have reported 105 total cases in the last 14 days with 95 among students.

Three outbreaks were closed as of Oct. 6 with the largest at Macassa Lodge. Over 22 days, the seniors home had 21 cases leading to two COVID-related deaths.

Another 1,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccination shots were put into the arms of Hamiltonians on Wednesday, higher than the current daily average of 1,347 shots so far for October.

Hamilton still lags behind most of the province in two jabs, as only 78.3 per cent of the city’s population have been fully vaccinated. The city is fourth last among all 34 health units behind the provincial average for two shots at 81.8 per cent as of Oct. 7.