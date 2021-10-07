COVID-19: Ontario hospital fires 57 unvaccinated employees; says 98.5 per cent obeyed mandate

Send this page to someone via email

WINDSOR, Ont. — A hospital in southwestern Ontario says it has fired 57 employees who failed to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Windsor Regional Hospital says it has also suspended six “professional staff” — people who had privileges to practise at the facility but weren’t employees — on what it describes as a “mid-term basis.”

It says 4,155 employees and professional staff, about 98.5 per cent of the workforce, complied with its immunization policy.

The hospital says 32 of those who refused to get vaccinated were clinical staff, while 25 were non-clinical.

The hospital set a deadline of Thursday for staffers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, unless they had a medical reason for not getting the shot.

It says 147 staff members who hadn’t received their first dose by Sept. 22 were placed on an unpaid leave for two weeks, as laid out in a policy that was announced on Sept. 3.