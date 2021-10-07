Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Moosomin, Sask. area

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 5:17 pm
RCMP investigators are looking into a fatal single vehicle collision which happened on Wednesday in the Moosomin, Sask. area. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are looking into a fatal single vehicle collision which happened on Wednesday in the Moosomin, Sask. area. File / Global News

Police are investigating a collision which claimed the life of a driver on Wednesday night near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

RCMP in Moosomin, Sask. were called at 9 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision south of the community of Fleming, Sask., on grid road 600.

Moosomin, Sask. man faces attempted murder, assault charges after reckless driving incident

The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said on Thursday.

RCMP say they believe the identity of the person is known, but it cannot yet be confirmed.

Police add that an update will be provided once the identity has been confirmed by the coroners service.

