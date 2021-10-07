19 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,614, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported eight new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 6,119, including 86 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Bradford, while five are in Barrie, two are in Essa, two are in Innisfil and two are in New Tecumseth.

The rest are in Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Five of the new cases are community-acquired, while three are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, four are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, two individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 17 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,614 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,222 — have recovered, while seven people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 587 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 590,104 infections, including 9,776 deaths.