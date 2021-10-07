B.C. premier set to address the media at noon Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is set to take questions at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, following the first week of the fall legislative session.

Horgan was criticized during question period on Thursday morning about the impacts of the heat wave that hit in late June and early July.

On Tuesday, the international organization Human Rights Watch released a report that called for an independent review of the province’s response to the heat wave.

The report found many people were left to cope with the dangers of record-high temperatures on their own.

Data released by the BC Coroners Service and the province reported 569 “heat-related deaths” in B.C. from June 20 to July 29. Most of the fatalities were people 70 years and older.

In question period on Thursday, Horgan said reviews into the heat-wave response are already underway.

“The coroners and the public health officer are doing just that. I am confident they can bring recommendations going forward,” Horgan said.

“No words I can say will replace the loved ones who were lost.”

The premier is also expected to take questions about the COVID-19 pandemic at his Thursday media availability.