2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man fatally shot in North York

Toronto police have charged two people with murder in connection with the shooting of a 47-year-old man in North York in early July.
Investigators said 22-year-old Woodbridge resident Angel Ramirez Casanova and 34-year-old Brampton resident Yanique Ellison were arrested on Wednesday. Both were charged with first-degree murder.
Police said officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue on July 5 for a shooting.
Officers said the man was involved in a verbal altercation inside of a bar and when he left, he was followed by a man who shot him and subsequently fled.
Jason Cockburn was rushed to hospital and was placed on life support, police said. He died on July 18.
READ MORE: Man in life-threatening condition after North York shooting, officials say
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
—With files from Ryan Rocca
Comments