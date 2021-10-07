2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man fatally shot in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have charged two people with murder in connection with the shooting of a 47-year-old man in North York in early July.

Investigators said 22-year-old Woodbridge resident Angel Ramirez Casanova and 34-year-old Brampton resident Yanique Ellison were arrested on Wednesday. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Police said officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue on July 5 for a shooting.

Officers said the man was involved in a verbal altercation inside of a bar and when he left, he was followed by a man who shot him and subsequently fled.

Jason Cockburn was rushed to hospital and was placed on life support, police said. He died on July 18.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Ryan Rocca