Crime

2 charged with 1st-degree murder after man fatally shot in North York

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 12:55 pm
Forty-seven-year-old Jason Cockburn is seen in this handout photo. View image in full screen
Forty-seven-year-old Jason Cockburn is seen in this handout photo. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have charged two people with murder in connection with the shooting of a 47-year-old man in North York in early July.

Investigators said 22-year-old Woodbridge resident Angel Ramirez Casanova and 34-year-old Brampton resident Yanique Ellison were arrested on Wednesday. Both were charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: 47-year-old man injured in North York shooting dies in hospital

Police said officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue on July 5 for a shooting.

Officers said the man was involved in a verbal altercation inside of a bar and when he left, he was followed by a man who shot him and subsequently fled.

Jason Cockburn was rushed to hospital and was placed on life support, police said. He died on July 18.

READ MORE: Man in life-threatening condition after North York shooting, officials say

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Ryan Rocca

