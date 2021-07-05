Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after North York shooting, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 9:07 pm
Paramedics said they were called to the scene after 8 p.m.
Paramedics said they were called to the scene after 8 p.m. File / Global News

Officials say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North York Monday evening.

Police said it happened at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, south of Finch Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. for reports of a person who was shot.

Officers arrived and located the victim with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man is his 40s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There’s a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting.

Further details, including suspect information, weren’t immediately available.

Fallen Toronto police officer honoured in tributes
Fallen Toronto police officer honoured in tributes
