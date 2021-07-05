Man in life-threatening condition after North York shooting, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North York Monday evening.

Police said it happened at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, south of Finch Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. for reports of a person who was shot.

Officers arrived and located the victim with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man is his 40s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There’s a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting.

Further details, including suspect information, weren’t immediately available.

