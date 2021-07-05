Man in life-threatening condition after North York shooting, officials say

Officials say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in North York Monday evening.
Police said it happened at Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, south of Finch Avenue.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. for reports of a person who was shot.
Officers arrived and located the victim with gunshot wounds.
Trending Stories
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man is his 40s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
There’s a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting.
Further details, including suspect information, weren’t immediately available.
Fallen Toronto police officer honoured in tributes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments