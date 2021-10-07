Menu

Comments

Crime

2 officers spat on, punched by woman in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 12:25 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two officers were punched and spat on by a woman during an arrest in Waterloo early Thursday morning.

They say the officers were called to a home near Albert Street and Dupont Street West shortly after midnight.

Police say the officers’ investigation showed that a woman had been breaching probation and a release order.

They say that as officers attempted to place the woman under arrest, she punched and spat on two officers.

A 42-year-old woman from Waterloo is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including assault of a peace officer.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
