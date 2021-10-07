Menu

Canada

Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'NHL Awards: Carey Price reunites with young fan in heartwarming moment' NHL Awards: Carey Price reunites with young fan in heartwarming moment
NHL Awards: Carey Price reunites with young fan in heartwarming moment – Jun 20, 2019

The Montreal Canadiens‘ star goaltender will take part in the NHL’s player assistance program, the league said Thursday.

Carey Price will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the joint program, though no further details were provided.

Read more: Carey Price likely to miss Habs’ season opener as he recovers from illness, surgery

The news comes one day after the Habs head coach said that Price will likely not be taking part in the regular season opener.

On Wednesday, Dominque Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID illness.

More to come

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
