Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program

The Montreal Canadiens‘ star goaltender will take part in the NHL’s player assistance program, the league said Thursday.

Carey Price will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the joint program, though no further details were provided.

The news comes one day after the Habs head coach said that Price will likely not be taking part in the regular season opener.

On Wednesday, Dominque Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID illness.

—with files from The Canadian Press

