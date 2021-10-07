Pedestrian struck, killed by train east of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Cramahe Township east of Cobourg on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on the train tracks near Colton Street, just several kilometres south of the village of Colborne, about 30 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Police say the pedestrian was walking on the train tracks at the time. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The area was closed to vehicle and train traffic until around 2 a.m., OPP said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has been transported to an area hospital for a post-mortem examination.

OPP said Thursday morning the collision remains under investigation.