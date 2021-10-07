Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck, killed by train east of Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 9:47 am
Northumberland OPP are investigating a death after a pedestrian was struck by a train east of Cobourg on Oct. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating a death after a pedestrian was struck by a train east of Cobourg on Oct. 6, 2021. Getty Images

Northumberland OPP say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Cramahe Township east of Cobourg on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on the train tracks near Colton Street, just several kilometres south of the village of Colborne, about 30 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Police say the pedestrian was walking on the train tracks at the time. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Read more: Pedestrian struck on County Road 28 in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

The victim’s name has not been released.

The area was closed to vehicle and train traffic until around 2 a.m., OPP said Thursday.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital for a post-mortem examination.

OPP said Thursday morning the collision remains under investigation.

