Pedestrian struck on County Road 28 in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle along County Road 28 in Hamilton Township early Tuesday.

According to Northumberland OPP, the collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. near the community of Bewdley.

Read more: GoFundMe campaign supports family of Cobourg teen killed in collision south of Peterborough

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

Breaking news – County Road 28 is closed from County Road 9 to Rice Lake Drive North in Hamilton Township as emergency services are on scene of a serious collision. Further details to follow. — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) October 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

County Road 28 is currently closed between County Road 9 and Rice Lake Drive North while OPP investigate. The closure is expected to last several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421.

— More to come