RCMP searching for missing Alberta woman who may be in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing Alberta woman who may be in British Columbia.

Mataya Lynn Vyse, 18, was last seen in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Sept. 10.

RCMP say investigators have reason to believe she may have travelled to B.C.

1:05 Missing and murdered Indigenous women honoured at Vancouver gatherings Missing and murdered Indigenous women honoured at Vancouver gatherings

Vyse is described as five-foot-six and 178 pounds with brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

She has several tattoos, including an image of a rose with the text “mom” underneath on her neck and of an eagle’s head with two feathers on her arm.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.