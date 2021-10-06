Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

RCMP searching for missing Alberta woman who may be in B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 6:00 pm
Mataya Lynn Vyse was last seen in Spruce Grove on Sept. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Mataya Lynn Vyse was last seen in Spruce Grove on Sept. 10, 2021. RCMP

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing Alberta woman who may be in British Columbia.

Mataya Lynn Vyse, 18, was last seen in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Sept. 10.

Read more: RCMP search for missing Sidney, B.C. woman

RCMP say investigators have reason to believe she may have travelled to B.C.

Click to play video: 'Missing and murdered Indigenous women honoured at Vancouver gatherings' Missing and murdered Indigenous women honoured at Vancouver gatherings
Missing and murdered Indigenous women honoured at Vancouver gatherings

Vyse is described as five-foot-six and 178 pounds with brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

She has several tattoos, including an image of a rose with the text “mom” underneath on her neck and of an eagle’s head with two feathers on her arm.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

RCMP searching for missing Alberta woman who may be in B.C. - image View image in full screen

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagMissing Woman tagMissing Alberta Woman tagmissing woman b.c. tagalberta woman missing tagalberta woman missing b.c. tagMataya Lynn Vyse tagMataya Lynn Vyse missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers