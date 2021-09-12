RCMP search for missing Sidney, B.C. woman

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 30-year-old woman from Sidney, B.C.
Taylor McGinnis was reported missing Saturday but police say she was last seen on Sept. 7.
She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight with short, brown and blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sidney RCMP or Crimestoppers.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
