Canada

RCMP search for missing Sidney, B.C. woman

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 2:09 pm
RCMP are searching for Taylor McGinnis.
RCMP are searching for Taylor McGinnis. RCMP

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 30-year-old woman from Sidney, B.C.

Taylor McGinnis was reported missing Saturday but police say she was last seen on Sept. 7.

Read more: Case of missing Langley, B.C. woman handed over to RCMP’s serious crimes unit

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight with short, brown and blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sidney RCMP or Crimestoppers.

