Health

Ford shuts down Opposition call to review Ontario PC caucus medical exemptions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario top doctor says medical exemptions for COVID vaccines too high' Ontario top doctor says medical exemptions for COVID vaccines too high
Ontario's top doctor said Tuesday the number of COVID-19 vaccine medical exemptions in the province appears to be too high. That has added more fuel to the controversy surrounding a Ford government caucus member who was demoted last week over her misrepresentation of her vaccination status. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he won’t get involved in people’s personal medical records.

He made the comments in question period today, responding to the NDP urging that the premier review the two medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines among his caucus members.

READ MORE: ‘Statistically curious’ that 2 Ontario PC caucus members have medical exemptions: Horwath

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has said the rate of legitimate medical exemptions should be about 1-5 in 100,000 people.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has said it is “statistically curious” that the Progressive Conservative caucus has two in 70.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions being given out seems ‘high,’ Ontario medical officer says

Story continues below advertisement

Ford announced that everyone in his caucus had to be vaccinated, but both Lindsey Park, who represents Durham, and Christina Mitas, who represents Scarborough Centre, presented medical exemptions.

Park remains in caucus but was stripped of her role as parliamentary assistant to the attorney general because until as recently as Friday she misrepresented her vaccination status to her party.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
