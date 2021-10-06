COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 20 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though the total case count climbed by 22 to 14,131 cases.

In total, there have been 13,722 recoveries (an increase of 16), 169 active cases (an increase of six) and 240 deaths.

The most recent death was reported on Oct. 5 and involved a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. Based on the updates to the MLHU’s vaccination status of recent deaths graph, the latest death involved someone who was partially vaccinated.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern remains at 4,259. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

745 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 10 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of one from Tuesday.

Five or fewer patients are in adult critical care/the intensive care unit.

There are zero COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital and zero inpatients in pediatric critical care as of Monday.

The number of staff cases remains at five or fewer.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is not reporting any active institutional outbreaks, however, there are outbreaks reported at area schools:

Lord Elgin Public School, declared Sept. 26

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, declared Oct. 1

London Christian High, declared Oct. 1

There are currently no active outbreaks at child-care or early-years centres. An outbreak at Kidlogic London, declared Sept. 26 and involving three cases, was declared over Oct. 5.

The health unit is also reporting one COVID-19 case, but no outbreak, at Maitland Early Childhood Learning Centre.

Schools

In addition to the outbreaks listed above, 12 schools have active cases associated with them:

B. Davison Secondary School Secondary School (one case)

Banting Annex Adult ESL (one case)

Eagle Heights Public School (one case)

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

Glencoe District High School (one case)

London Christian High (three cases)

Lord Elgin Public School (five cases, the TVDSB reported six active cases and 13 resolved cases as of Tuesday)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (two cases)

St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School (one case)

St. Theresa Catholic School (two cases)

The health unit said at least 96 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care/early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The Middlesex-London Health Unit, Southwestern Public Health and Huron Perth Public Health will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide more information about vaccination requirements in sport and recreation facilities where organized sports are played or practised.

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday showing that as of the end of day Oct. 2, 768,942 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region.

Of those aged 12 and older, 82.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 87.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Since Aug. 25, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 67.60 per cent of all cases (or 532 of 794 cases) and 69.7 per cent of all hospitalizations (or 23 of 33 hospitalizations).

Meanwhile, 20.78 per cent of all cases (or 165 of 794 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 21.21 per cent of all hospitalizations (seven of 33) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, three involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, one involved someone who was partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 19, down from 2.2 per cent for the week of Sept. 12.

Ontario

The province reported cases in 476 people on Wednesday (294 were unvaccinated, 13 partially vaccinated, 141 fully vaccinated and for 28 people their vaccine status was unknown).

According to Wednesday’s report, 84 cases were recorded in Toronto, 44 in York Region, 44 in Windsor-Essex, 39 in Peel Region, 33 in Hamilton, and 25 in Middlesex-London. All other health units reported fewer than 25 cases.

The province notes that the number of daily cases reported by the province and individual health units may differ.

Fourteen deaths were reported, including four that occurred over a month ago.

Among those eligible for vaccination, 81.7 per cent are fully immunized.

Elgin and Oxford

On Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health reported:



4,356 total cases (an increase of eight from Tuesday)

77 active cases

4,192 resolved cases (an increase of eight)

87 deaths

1,232 variant of concern cases (an increase of eight, all Delta), with 771 Alpha, 407 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported on Oct. 5 and involved a 75-year-old Aylmer man.

Of the 77 active cases in the region, 47 are in Elgin County (including 22 in Aylmer and nine in Bayham) while 30 are in Oxford County (including nine in Woodstock and seven in Tillsonburg).



Four people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, the health unit said, with one case in the ICU.

SWPH is reporting an active long-term care home outbreak declared Oct. 3 at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas, involving two resident cases and one staff case.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

As of Sept. 19, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent a week earlier.

As of Oct. 3, 81.0 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 85.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health. On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported:

2,210 cases (an increase of five from Monday)

43 active cases (a decrease of three)

2,102 recoveries (an increase of eight)

65 deaths (unchanged)

Among the 43 active cases, eight are in Perth East, seven in Perth South and six in West Perth. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One COVID-19 patient is currently in hospital. There are two active COVID-19 cases involving a health-care worker.

HPPH is not reporting any active long-term care home, retirement home, hospital or school outbreaks. However, one community outbreak is currently active.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent as of the week of Sept. 19, up from 1.8 per cent the week before.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 4, 78.7 per cent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 83.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website. Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



3,940 cases (an increase of six from Tuesday)

87 active cases (a decrease of three)

3,783 resolved cases (an increase of 10)

70 deaths (unchanged)

As of Wednesday, 565 variant of concern cases had been recorded in the region, unchanged from Monday.

Of those, 439 have been Alpha, 108 have been Delta (an increase of four) and 18 have been Gamma.

Four COVID-19 patients are in the care of Bluewater Health on Tuesday, an increase of one from Tuesday.



LPH is reporting active outbreaks at:

Generations Day Care – Queen Elizabeth Site, declared Sept. 28 and involving fewer than five cases.

Bkejwanong Kinomaagewgamig Elementary School, declared Sept. 24 and involving five cases.

An unidentified workplace outbreak, declared Oct. 3.

An outbreak declared Sept. 22 at Bkejwanong Children’s Centre, involving fewer than five cases, was declared over Oct. 5.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Among those aged 12 and older, 77.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 82.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

