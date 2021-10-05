Menu

Politics

Military reassigns Maj. Gen. Peter Dawe from sexual misconduct review files

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian military police under investigation for alleged cover-up' Canadian military police under investigation for alleged cover-up
WATCH: Canadian military police under investigation for alleged cover-up – Sep 25, 2021

Maj. Gen. Peter Dawe, who wrote a positive reference letter for a sex offender, will no longer run the reviews related to sexual misconduct within the Canadian Armed Forces.

In a statement to Global News late on Tuesday, Lt.-Gen Frances Allen, vice chief of the Defence Staff, said following a discussion with members of the survivor community, Dawe “will be undertaking the important task of engaging with that community to better understand how he can contribute to meaningful culture change”.

Read more: General who wrote reference for sex offender now working on sexual misconduct files

Dawe was directed to leave his post “immediately” in early May, following reports he wrote a character reference for another service member who had been convicted of six criminal counts, including sexual assault.

A source confirmed the news first reported by the Ottawa Citizen that Dawe was back at work — and directly working with the material from multiple sexual misconduct reviews.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

— with files from Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson

 

