Crime

York police charge Alberta man in connection with alleged sexual assaults in 1980s

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 8:04 pm
Fifty-nine-year-old Ian Gebhardt, who is a resident of Medicine Hat, Alta., has been charged. View image in full screen
Fifty-nine-year-old Ian Gebhardt, who is a resident of Medicine Hat, Alta., has been charged. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they have charged an Alberta man in connection with sexual assaults that occurred in the late 1980s.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that officers launched an investigation in January of this year after a male victim came forward and said that he had been sexually assaulted in 1988 and 1989 when he was a child.

The release said investigators then found a second victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same person during that time.

Read more: Acupuncturist in Mississauga charged with sexual assault of woman: Peel police

A warrant was issued for a suspect and on Tuesday, he was arrested in York Region.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ian Gebhardt, who is a resident of Medicine Hat, Alta., has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference of a person under 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Gebhardt worked for volunteer organizations with children in York Region in the 1980s. Since 2007, he has lived in Medicine Hat and has been working as a family doctor, officers said.

Police said they want to ensure there are no additional alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

