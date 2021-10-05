11 Calgary MRU students deregistered for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine policy

Send this page to someone via email

A few Mount Royal University students were booted from the Calgary school after they failed to comply with COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

To access campus, the institution said people must upload proof of partial or full vaccination through the MRU app by Oct. 4.

The university requires all employees, students and visitors to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, meaning people must receive their second dose no later than Oct. 18. If people are unvaccinated or refuse to declare their vaccination status, the school has a rapid testing program.

Peter Glenn, MRU’s senior media relations officer, said Tuesday that 22 students were deregistered with an opportunity to comply. Of those, 11 were ultimately deregistered, Glenn said.

"The 11 students had not complied with either declaring they were vaccinated or by agreeing to participate in the rapid testing program despite multiple reach-outs by MRU," he said.

Glenn said the students get refunds and can reapply another semester.

About 95 per cent of students are vaccinated, Glenn said.

“The process of student compliance is ongoing, based on daily rapid test results and vaccine verification status,” he said.

"Deregistration is the last resort after several communications with the student."

SAIT, U of C

Chris Gerritsen, associate director of communications at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, said the school has not deregistered any students.

“Without proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative lab-based PCR or rapid COVID-19 test result taken within the previous 72 hours or an approved medical exemption or accommodation must be provided to access campus,” he said, noting rapid tests are available.

A University of Calgary spokesperson said the institution does not have total deregistration numbers.

“If any member of our campus community does not wish to disclose their vaccination status, they are required to participate in our rapid testing program,” they said.

“They are provided with testing kits free of charge and are required to complete a test every 3.5 days, uploading a photograph of their test results.”