Regina police requesting camera footage from hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Reginans are being asked to submit any camera footage which may have captured a vehicle that was involved in an incident last week which resulted in three counts of attempted murder for a 20-year-old man.

Regina police are requesting people who use dashboard cameras in their vehicles to check for footage of the subject vehicle before or after the incident occurred.

Read more: Regina man facing three charges of attempted murder following traffic incident

Specifically, police are calling on anyone who was in the downtown, Core Ritchie, casino or Warehouse District areas of the city last Wednesday, Sept. 29, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to check their cameras.

Photos supplied by the Regina Police Service.

According to police, the vehicle is a red Dodge Caravan with Saskatchewan license plate T1910.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has video from a dashcam or a street-facing security camera is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

Larz Okeeweehow, the suspect charged in this investigation, was arrested last Wednesday after he allegedly hit three people with a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

One of the victims was reported to be in critical condition while the other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.