Regina man facing three charges of attempted murder following traffic incident

A 20-year-old Regina man is facing a number of charges including three counts of attempted murder following a traffic incident on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Victoria and Arcola avenues at 11:45 a.m. for a report of an injured man who was hit by a stolen vehicle.

Early information suggested a car stopped at the intersection was rear-ended. The driver in the front vehicle got out of his car to see the back of his vehicle, at which time, police allege, he was hit by the stolen vehicle.

Other drivers and occupants saw the injured man and stopped, getting out of their vehicles to help him.

Police allege the suspect then hit the original victim and two witnesses who were helping him. Police say the vehicle then fled the scene.

The initial victim is in critical condition. The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located a short time later and arrested.

Larz Anthony Okeeweehow also faces charges of dangerous driving, possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000, vehicle theft, and failing to comply with a release order and probation order.

Okeeweehow made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday afternoon.