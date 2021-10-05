Entire Trent-Severn Waterway to reopen for Thanksgiving weekend: Parks Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada will reopen the entire Trent-Severn Waterway for recreational boating on Friday morning following brief closures due to recent heavy rainfall in central Ontario.

Earlier this month and in late September, the waterway was temporarily closed between Lock 1 in Trenton to Lock 27 in Young’s Point north of Peterborough — but excluded Lock 20 Ashburnham and Lock 21 at the Peterborough Lift Lock.

Read more: Significant rainfall prompts temporary bypass at Peterborough wastewater treatment plant

The closures allowed operations staff to move the excess water through the system to create safe boating conditions, Parks Canada said.

In late September, most of the Peterborough area was under a flood watch due to rising water levels.

“Parks Canada is grateful to the public for their patience and cooperation while this crucial work was carried out,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Following delays in the spring, the waterway opened on May 28. The last lockage of the season will be on Monday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

2:11 Trent-Severn Waterway closures continue Trent-Severn Waterway closures continue