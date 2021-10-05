Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Entire Trent-Severn Waterway to reopen for Thanksgiving weekend: Parks Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 4:15 pm
The Trent-Severn Waterway will open entirely this Friday after temporary closures. View image in full screen
The Trent-Severn Waterway will open entirely this Friday after temporary closures. Global News file

Parks Canada will reopen the entire Trent-Severn Waterway for recreational boating on Friday morning following brief closures due to recent heavy rainfall in central Ontario.

Earlier this month and in late September, the waterway was temporarily closed between Lock 1 in Trenton to Lock 27 in Young’s Point north of Peterborough — but excluded Lock 20 Ashburnham and Lock 21 at the Peterborough Lift Lock.

Read more: Significant rainfall prompts temporary bypass at Peterborough wastewater treatment plant

The closures allowed operations staff to move the excess water through the system to create safe boating conditions, Parks Canada said.

In late September, most of the Peterborough area was under a flood watch due to rising water levels.

“Parks Canada is grateful to the public for their patience and cooperation while this crucial work was carried out,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Following delays in the spring, the waterway opened on May 28. The last lockage of the season will be on Monday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Trent-Severn Waterway closures continue' Trent-Severn Waterway closures continue
Trent-Severn Waterway closures continue
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagParks Canada tagBoating tagTrent-Severn Waterway tagboaters tagTSW tagWaterway tagLock tagPeterborough Boating tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers