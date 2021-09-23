Menu

Environment

Significant rainfall prompts temporary bypass at Peterborough wastewater treatment plant

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 1:30 pm
The City of Peterborough will conduct a partial bypass at its wastewater treatment plant due to heavy rainfall this week. View image in full screen
The City of Peterborough will conduct a partial bypass at its wastewater treatment plant due to heavy rainfall this week. City of Peterborough file

Persistent, heavy rainfall has prompted a temporary, partial bypass at the City of Peterborough’s wastewater treatment plant.

The city says the ongoing rainfall this week is causing a “significantly increased volume” of water entering the treatment plant. The entire region has been under a rainfall warning and a flood watch was also in effect.

Read more: Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough area as rainfall warning in effect

As a result of the bypass, some partially treated sewage is being discharged into the Otonabee River.

Environment Canada reports 53.4 millimetres of rain fell on Wednesday, based on monitoring at the Peterborough Airport

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents downstream of the City of Peterborough who draw water from the river are advised to take necessary precautions and boil water,” the city stated.

“The boil water advisory does not affect the City of Peterborough.”

The city is asking residents to reduce their water consumption to alleviate the volume of water flowing through the plant.
“Residents can reduce their water consumption by taking short showers instead of baths, limiting or delaying loads of laundry, and turning off taps while brushing teeth and doing dishes,” the city stated.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Sept. 23, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Sept. 23, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Sept. 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Peterborough tagRainfall tagRainfall Warning tagOtonabee River tagWastewater Treatment Plant tagPeterborough wastewater tag

