Significant rainfall prompts temporary bypass at Peterborough wastewater treatment plant

Persistent, heavy rainfall has prompted a temporary, partial bypass at the City of Peterborough’s wastewater treatment plant.

The city says the ongoing rainfall this week is causing a “significantly increased volume” of water entering the treatment plant. The entire region has been under a rainfall warning and a flood watch was also in effect.

As a result of the bypass, some partially treated sewage is being discharged into the Otonabee River.

Environment Canada reports 53.4 millimetres of rain fell on Wednesday, based on monitoring at the Peterborough Airport

The ongoing rainfall is causing a significantly increased volume of water entering the Wastewater Treatment Plant. As a result of the current conditions, the City of Peterborough Wastewater Treatment Plant has had to start a temporary, partial bypass…

1/3 pic.twitter.com/ZAxfvQwaDS — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) September 23, 2021

“Residents downstream of the City of Peterborough who draw water from the river are advised to take necessary precautions and boil water,” the city stated.

“The boil water advisory does not affect the City of Peterborough.”

The city is asking residents to reduce their water consumption to alleviate the volume of water flowing through the plant.

“Residents can reduce their water consumption by taking short showers instead of baths, limiting or delaying loads of laundry, and turning off taps while brushing teeth and doing dishes,” the city stated.

