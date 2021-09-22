Menu

Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough area as rainfall warning in effect

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:19 am
Otonabee Conservation has issued a flood watch for the Peterborough region. View image in full screen
Otonabee Conservation has issued a flood watch for the Peterborough region. Getty Images

With extensive rainfall expected over the next few days, Otonabee Conservation on Wednesday morning issued a flood watch for the Peterborough region.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Peterborough region as a low-pressure system is expected to bring between 50 and 67 millimetres of rainfall by early Thursday, along with isolated thunderstorms.

Heavy downpours could deliver as much as 15 to 20 millimetres in one hour, the conservation authority stated.

The flood watch will be in effect until Monday, Sept. 27.

Read more: Up to 90 mm of rain expected for Kingston, Belleville regions by Friday

As a result, the authority says flash floods and water pooling on roads and low-lying areas is possible throughout the Otonabee Region watershed, which includes Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Cavan Monaghan, and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

“Localized flooding is possible,” said Gordon Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer. “As a minimum, higher than normal water levels and flows can be expected in our lakes, rivers, streams, creeks, and wetlands, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges. Higher than normal water levels and flows will continue over the weekend as the significant rainfall receipts of today and tomorrow flush through our waterways.”

Earle advises residents to be extremely cautious around all water bodies as currents will be strong and along slippery shorelines and riverbanks.

“Road-side ditches, wetlands and other low-lying areas may experience unsafe ponding conditions,” he said. “Dams and other water control/water conveyance structures are especially dangerous and should always be avoided.”

Area water information can be monitored online at:

Ganraska Region Conservation Authority

The Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority says water levels and flows in the Ganaraska Watershed have been below normal for this time of the year. As a result, the watersheds should have capacity to absorb the anticipated rainfall.

“No flooding is anticipated from this storm. Some runoff is expected however and flows will be rising over the next couple of days,” stated the authority.

The authority issued a Watershed Conditions statement on Wednesday that will be in effect until Friday, Sept. 24. The statement is issued for notice of potential for high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors that could be dangerous for recreational users. Flooding is not expected.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Sept. 22, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Sept. 22, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Sept. 22, 2021
