Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canoeist’s body recovered in Dyers Bay in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 2:57 pm
Police recovered a 24-year-old man's body after a search of Dyers Bay. View image in full screen
Police recovered a 24-year-old man's body after a search of Dyers Bay. Police handout

Police recovered a canoeist who went missing in Dyers Bay in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Officers found the canoeist’s body on Monday at about 3:15 p.m.

Read more: Search for missing canoeist underway in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

The deceased canoeist has been identified as Steven Shantz, 24, from St. Clements, Ont.

When police were initially called to the scene on Sunday, one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, the West Region OPP emergency response team and the OPP underwater search and recovery unit helped with the search.

Click to play video: 'Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race' Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race
Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race – Aug 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagmissing person taggrey bruce OPP tagBruce Peninsula tagNorthern Bruce Peninsula tagBruce Peninsula drowning tagBruce Peninsula news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers