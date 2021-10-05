Canoeist’s body recovered in Dyers Bay in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police recovered a canoeist who went missing in Dyers Bay in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

Officers found the canoeist’s body on Monday at about 3:15 p.m.

The deceased canoeist has been identified as Steven Shantz, 24, from St. Clements, Ont.

When police were initially called to the scene on Sunday, one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, the West Region OPP emergency response team and the OPP underwater search and recovery unit helped with the search.

