Canada

Search for missing canoeist underway in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 4:26 pm
One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after emergency services were called to help distressed canoeists. View image in full screen
One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after emergency services were called to help distressed canoeists. Police handout

A search is underway for a missing canoeist in the Dyers Bay area in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, emergency services were called to the scene for canoeists in distress.

Read more: Police identify 2 bodies recovered from water in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

According to police, one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while emergency personnel continued to search for the second occupant into Monday.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

