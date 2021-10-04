Search for missing canoeist underway in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway for a missing canoeist in the Dyers Bay area in Northern Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, emergency services were called to the scene for canoeists in distress.

According to police, one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while emergency personnel continued to search for the second occupant into Monday.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

4:24 Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips – Jul 17, 2021