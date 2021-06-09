Menu

News

Police identify 2 bodies recovered from water in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:44 pm
At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to help a boat in distress near Donald Road. View image in full screen
At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to help a boat in distress near Donald Road. Global News Peterborough file

Grey Bruce OPP have identified two deceased individuals who were pulled from French Bay in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Saturday.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers were called to help a boat in distress near Donald Road.

At about 3:30 p.m., police recovered two people from French Bay.

They’ve since been identified as Shonethan Spencer, 21, from Scarborough, and Ali Haider Shakir Faleeh, 24, from Richmond Hill.

Several emergency services helped with the incident, including Grey Bruce OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, OPP aviation services, OPP underwater search and recovery unit, OPP emergency response team, Grey Bruce OPP marine unit, OPP West Region traffic incident management team, Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services.

