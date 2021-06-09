Police identify 2 bodies recovered from water in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Grey Bruce OPP have identified two deceased individuals who were pulled from French Bay in North Bruce Peninsula, Ont., on Saturday.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers were called to help a boat in distress near Donald Road.

Read more: Hikers become stranded on piece of floating ice in Northern Bruce Peninsula

At about 3:30 p.m., police recovered two people from French Bay.

They’ve since been identified as Shonethan Spencer, 21, from Scarborough, and Ali Haider Shakir Faleeh, 24, from Richmond Hill.

Several emergency services helped with the incident, including Grey Bruce OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, OPP aviation services, OPP underwater search and recovery unit, OPP emergency response team, Grey Bruce OPP marine unit, OPP West Region traffic incident management team, Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire and Bruce County Emergency Medical Services.

Advertisement