Acupuncturist in Mississauga charged with sexual assault of woman: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say they have charged an acupuncturist in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at a Mississauga clinic.

Police said a 37-year-old went to the Hanbit Alternative Medicine Clinic for an acupuncture treatment in September and was allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect during the session.

Investigators said she did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police said 51-year-old Jong Chul Kim was arrested and subsequently charged with sexual assault.

Kim appeared in a Brampton court on Sept 29.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453–2121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

