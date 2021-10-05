COVID-19: 6 new cases in Peterborough area; 5th case identified at Havelock school outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon as active cases continue to climb.

In its update issued around 4:18 p.m., the regional health unit reported 31 active cases, up from 29 reported on Monday morning.

Other data from the health unit includes:

Total confirmed cases : 1,846 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

: 1,846 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases : 1,070 — an additional five cases since Monday (1,065). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,070 — an additional five cases since Monday (1,065). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23. Resolved cases : 1,792 — an additional four cases since Monday (1,788). Resolved cases make up approximately 96.8 per cent of all cases.

: 1,792 — an additional four cases since Monday (1,788). Resolved cases make up approximately 96.8 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 266 — down from 273 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Deaths : 23 — the latest death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29.

: 23 — the latest death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday (most recent data). There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Testing: More than 60,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update.

More than 60,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update. Outbreaks: Two active — an outbreak at Havelock-Belmont Public School was declared over the weekend, up to five cases as of Tuesday morning. A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 323 COVID-19 cases — four more since Monday — associated with 54 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Two active — an outbreak at Havelock-Belmont Public School was declared over the weekend, up to five cases as of Tuesday morning. A workplace outbreak was declared in Peterborough County on Friday. No details were provided. The health unit has dealt with 323 COVID-19 cases — four more since Monday — associated with 54 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.5 per cent of all cases (1,394) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.1 per cent (371 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.7 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.7 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge DIstrict School Board, as of 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, reports seven active cases among its schools (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock: Five cases — one more since Monday. An outbreak was declared over the weekend. The kindergarten to Grade 6 school remains open.

in Havelock: Five cases — one more since Monday. An outbreak was declared over the weekend. The kindergarten to Grade 6 school remains open. Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institute in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Monday. School remains open

in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Monday. School remains open Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Monday. School remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reports three cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield: One new case on Tuesday. School remains open.

in Lakefield: One new case on Tuesday. School remains open. Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Sept. 27. The school remains open.

in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Sept. 27. The school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: One new case, unchanged since Monday. The school remains open.

Trent University reports two active cases (one each at its Peterborough and Durham campuses. The university also reports 91 per cent of students (up 2 per cent) and 96 per cent of employees (up 1 per cent) are fully vaccinated. Another five per cent of students (down two) and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated (unchanged).

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campus in Peterborough.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday, which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week and next include:

Tuesday, Oct. 5 : Roger Neilson Public School (gym) , 550 Erskine Ave. in Peterborough — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at PACE at Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (gym), 201 McDonnel St. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Roger Neilson Public School (gym) 550 Erskine Ave. in Peterborough — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at PACE at Peterborough Collegiate and Vocational School (gym), 201 McDonnel St. in Peterborough — 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct 8: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School, 405 Douro 4th Line in Douro — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.