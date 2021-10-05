SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elections Canada confirms judicial recount going ahead in Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 1:30 pm
A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. View image in full screen
A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Elections Canada says there will be a recount in a Quebec riding where the Bloc Québécois narrowly fought off the Conservatives.

The judicial recount will start Tuesday in Trois-Rivières, where the difference between the Bloc and Tories was 92 votes.

Read more: Elections Canada confirms recount going ahead in Quebec riding

The Conservative candidate, Yves Lévesque, requested that the votes be recounted. The Liberals came in a close third in the riding.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Jocelyn Geoffroy of the Quebec Superior Court in the Trois-Rivières district.

Read more: ‘Potential anomaly’ with ballot box leads to recount in Châteauguay—Lacolle riding

The NDP is today requesting a judicial recount in the Toronto riding of Davenport where it lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

A recount is already happening in the Quebec riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a “potential anomaly” was discovered with a ballot box.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagConservatives tagCanada election 2021 tagBloc Quebecois tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagTrois Rivieres tagJudicial Recount tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers