Elections Canada confirms judicial recount going ahead in Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Canada says there will be a recount in a Quebec riding where the Bloc Québécois narrowly fought off the Conservatives.

The judicial recount will start Tuesday in Trois-Rivières, where the difference between the Bloc and Tories was 92 votes.

Read more: Elections Canada confirms recount going ahead in Quebec riding

The Conservative candidate, Yves Lévesque, requested that the votes be recounted. The Liberals came in a close third in the riding.

The recount will be conducted by Justice Jocelyn Geoffroy of the Quebec Superior Court in the Trois-Rivières district.

The NDP is today requesting a judicial recount in the Toronto riding of Davenport where it lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

A recount is already happening in the Quebec riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a “potential anomaly” was discovered with a ballot box.