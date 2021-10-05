Menu

Crime

Garden Hill First Nation man beaten, carjacked, beaten again: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 12:51 pm
Two men from Garden Hill First Nation were sent to hospital in Winnipeg following a violent carjacking. View image in full screen
Two men from Garden Hill First Nation were sent to hospital in Winnipeg following a violent carjacking. Global News

Police say a group of attackers who beat a man and stole his vehicle in Garden Lake First Nation over the weekend drove back to beat him further and then attacked another man who stepped in to try to stop the assault.

In a release on Tuesday, police said a 37-year-old man had been driving through the community shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when he was stopped by five men and a woman who pulled him out of his vehicle and assaulted him.

Read more: Winnipeg pedestrian, 50, killed in crash on Portage Avenue Friday

They say the group stole the man’s vehicle but later returned to continue assaulting the victim.

According to police, a man living nearby tried to help the man being beaten, but he was also assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured' Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured
Robbery on Winnipeg Transit bus left young woman injured – Sep 22, 2021

Both victims were flown to hospital in Winnipeg.

Police say the suspects have all been identified, but they’ve yet to be located and arrested.

Read more: Major crash shuts down stretch of Provencher Boulevard

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

Garden Hill First Nation is roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg.

