Garden Hill First Nation man beaten, carjacked, beaten again: RCMP

Police say a group of attackers who beat a man and stole his vehicle in Garden Lake First Nation over the weekend drove back to beat him further and then attacked another man who stepped in to try to stop the assault.

In a release on Tuesday, police said a 37-year-old man had been driving through the community shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when he was stopped by five men and a woman who pulled him out of his vehicle and assaulted him.

They say the group stole the man’s vehicle but later returned to continue assaulting the victim.

According to police, a man living nearby tried to help the man being beaten, but he was also assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

Both victims were flown to hospital in Winnipeg.

Police say the suspects have all been identified, but they’ve yet to be located and arrested.

Island Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

Garden Hill First Nation is roughly 475 km northeast of Winnipeg.

