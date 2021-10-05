Menu

Crime

2 Peterborough teenagers on bicycles struck by vehicle that fled scene

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 9:31 am
Click to play video: '2 cyclists struck by vehicle which fled scene in Peterborough' 2 cyclists struck by vehicle which fled scene in Peterborough
One of two teenagers suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Peterborough on Monday night.

One of two teenage cyclists suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Peterborough on Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Albert and Alfred streets for reports of cyclists struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Motorcyclist seriously injured following collision on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

Peterborough County-City Paramedics transported one teenager to hospital with serious injuries while the other was assessed at the scene but was not transported.

The vehicle left the scene but a front bumper was found next to one of the bicycles.

One of the bicycles ended up underneath a Peterborough Transit bus.

A knife found at the scene of the collision. View image in full screen
A knife found at the scene of the collision. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A knife was also found at the scene. One of the male victims at the scene told Global News Peterborough that the driver of the vehicle allegedly threatened them with the knife. The 15-year-old did not provide his name.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Police Service closed the intersection for several hours for an investigation.

Police have yet to comment on the investigation.

— More to come

