2 Peterborough teenagers on bicycles struck by vehicle that fled scene

One of two teenage cyclists suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Peterborough on Monday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Albert and Alfred streets for reports of cyclists struck by a vehicle.
Peterborough County-City Paramedics transported one teenager to hospital with serious injuries while the other was assessed at the scene but was not transported.
The vehicle left the scene but a front bumper was found next to one of the bicycles.
One of the bicycles ended up underneath a Peterborough Transit bus.
A knife was also found at the scene. One of the male victims at the scene told Global News Peterborough that the driver of the vehicle allegedly threatened them with the knife. The 15-year-old did not provide his name.
The Peterborough Police Service closed the intersection for several hours for an investigation.
Police have yet to comment on the investigation.
