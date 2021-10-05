Menu

Crime

Weapons charge laid after London, Ont. man waves hatchet outside Tim Hortons

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 5, 2021 7:24 am
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say a 31-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon after an incident outside a coffee shop in the city’s east end.

According to police, a man was seen waving a hatchet outside the Tim Hortons location on Oxford Street East west of Highbury Avenue at roughly 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

London, Ont. police lay charges after woman, man, paramedic assaulted

“The suspect approached citizens and vehicles in the adjacent parking lot, and fearing for their safety, citizens contacted police,” police say.

When officers arrived, police say they saw a man holding a hatchet walking away from the parking lot.

The suspect was arrested and police seized a hatchet.

No injuries were reported.

