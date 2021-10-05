Weapons charge laid after London, Ont. man waves hatchet outside Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a 31-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon after an incident outside a coffee shop in the city’s east end.

According to police, a man was seen waving a hatchet outside the Tim Hortons location on Oxford Street East west of Highbury Avenue at roughly 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

“The suspect approached citizens and vehicles in the adjacent parking lot, and fearing for their safety, citizens contacted police,” police say.

When officers arrived, police say they saw a man holding a hatchet walking away from the parking lot.

The suspect was arrested and police seized a hatchet.

No injuries were reported.