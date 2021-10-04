Menu

Crime

Historic Dunbar Lawn Bowling Club on Vancouver’s west side vandalized

By Jon Azpiri & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 9:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Lawn bowling club in Vancouver damaged by vandals' Lawn bowling club in Vancouver damaged by vandals
WATCH: Vancouver police are investigating yet another case of vandalism in the city, after a facility on the west side was damaged this past weekend. And as Catherine Urqhart reports, this nearly 100-year-old building was already in need of major repairs — before it was targeted by criminals.

Police are investigating after a facility on Vancouver’s west side was damaged this past weekend.

Several windows of the Dunbar Lawn Bowling Club were smashed and the outside of the building was covered in graffiti.

The club, which largely caters to seniors, is not maintained by the city, meaning members have to clean up the damage themselves.

Click to play video: 'Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID' Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID
Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID

“This is just disappointing,” Alan Wass of the Dunbar Lawn Bowling Club said. “We try to keep this place as a community resource.”

Story continues below advertisement

To make matters worse, the nearly century-old building was supposed to undergo major repair soon.

“This will set us back two years probably, to repaint the building and so on,” Wass said. “It will take us that long to accumulate rental revenues to come and repair all this.”

Read more: Vancouver sees 70% spike in nuisance graffiti reports to 311 during COVID-19 pandemic

Vancouver police say the damage could cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Sgt. Steve Addison said police are seeing an increase in graffiti.

Read more: Two charged in alleged vandalism of East Vancouver church

“It’s a big problem,” he said. “We are seeing it in every neighbourhood all over the city. It’s not just in back lanes and on dumpsters anymore.”

Addison urged the public to report graffiti, noting recent investigations, including an incident of vandalism at an East Vancouver church, have led to charges.

