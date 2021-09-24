Two charged in alleged vandalism of East Vancouver church

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been charged for allegedly vandalizing a church in East Vancouver this summer.

Police say they began investigating on July 1 after orange paint was splashed on St. Jude’s Parish, located near Rupert Street and Grandview Highway.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has now approved one count of mischief against Emily Luba and Zoe Luba, both 27 years old.

The case was one of 13 incidents of vandalism that occurred at places of worship in Vancouver between June 2 and July 20 in the wake of the discovery of what is believed to be 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said in July he understood the anger and frustration brought on by the discovery of unmarked graves at, but acts of vandalism will not bring justice.

“To burn things down is not our way,” Bellegarde said. “Our way is to build relationships and come together.”

–With files from The Canadian Press