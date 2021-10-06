Calgary Chamber to host mayoral debate to discuss business issues on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Five candidates hoping to be Calgary’s next mayor will be facing off in a debate on key business issues Wednesday evening.

Hosted by the Calgary Chamber in partnership with Global Calgary, the debate will focus on issues key to how would-be mayors plan to support city businesses with pandemic response and recovery. Other issues include talent, taxes, vacancy, vibrancy, inclusivity and making business easier to conduct in the city.

Global News anchor Dallas Flexhaug will be moderating the debate, dubbed “pathways to potential.”

Candidates include Jan Damery, Jeff Davison, Jeromy Farkas, Brad Field and Jyoti Gondek, representing the highest-polling candidates in the field of 27.

The debate takes place near the midway point of early polling, with Election Day to be held on Oct. 18.

In addition to the 27 running for mayor, 100 candidates are running for the 14 council seats. With a number of retirements from municipal politics, Calgary will have a new mayor and at least nine new city councillors.

The debate can be viewed on GlobalNews.ca/Calgary and heard on Global News Radio 770 CHQR on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.