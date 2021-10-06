SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Politics

Calgary Chamber to host mayoral debate to discuss business issues on Wednesday

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Voter engagement low ahead of Calgary municipal election advance polls' Voter engagement low ahead of Calgary municipal election advance polls
In the coming weeks, Calgarians will be voting for a mayor, city councillors and school board trustees. But as Adam MacVicar reports, voters don't seem ready to cast their ballot. – Sep 27, 2021

Five candidates hoping to be Calgary’s next mayor will be facing off in a debate on key business issues Wednesday evening.

Hosted by the Calgary Chamber in partnership with Global Calgary, the debate will focus on issues key to how would-be mayors plan to support city businesses with pandemic response and recovery. Other issues include talent, taxes, vacancy, vibrancy, inclusivity and making business easier to conduct in the city.

Global News anchor Dallas Flexhaug will be moderating the debate, dubbed “pathways to potential.”

Read more: Calgary election 2021: Who’s running for mayor?

Candidates include Jan Damery, Jeff Davison, Jeromy Farkas, Brad Field and Jyoti Gondek, representing the highest-polling candidates in the field of 27.

The debate takes place near the midway point of early polling, with Election Day to be held on Oct. 18.

Read more: Calgary’s municipal election advance polls set to open Monday

In addition to the 27 running for mayor, 100 candidates are running for the 14 council seats. With a number of retirements from municipal politics, Calgary will have a new mayor and at least nine new city councillors.

The debate can be viewed on GlobalNews.ca/Calgary and heard on Global News Radio 770 CHQR on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

 

